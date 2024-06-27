back to top
Search
SportsGeorgia stuns Portugal 2-0 at Euro 2024 thanks to man of the...
Sports

Georgia stuns Portugal 2-0 at Euro 2024 thanks to man of the match Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

By: Northlines

Date:

Georgia Pulls Off Shock Victory Over Portugal thanks to Man of the Match Kvaratskhelia

In one of the biggest upsets of Euro 2024, underdogs Georgia defeated football powerhouse Portugal 2-0 yesterday night. Georgia's number 7, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia played a stellar game, scoring one goal and assisting on the other to earn man of the match honors. His impressive performance even outshone that of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The match got off to a lightning quick start as Kvaratskhelia found the back of the net just 93 seconds in. He stole the ball near midfield and raced towards the penalty area. With defenders struggling to keep up, he slotted a pass into the net. Shocked faces could be seen all across the stadium as the goal stunned both teams and fans.

Georgia then dug in defensively, limiting Portugal's chances through much of the match. Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia continued giving opponents fits with his skill and pace on the wing. In the 78th minute, he helped create Georgia's second goal by drawing a penalty which was converted.

By contrast, Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure for Portugal. Subbed off in the 56th minute still searching for a breakthrough, he kicked the turf in disappointment upon leaving the pitch. Kvaratskhelia, still going strong, was the undeniable hero on the night.

The unexpected victory means Georgia advances to the knockout stage, continuing their fairytale run. Their captain said they have regained belief after past failures. Up next is a huge Round of 16 test against Spain, but after shocking Portugal, anything seems possible. Georgia certainly won't be content with just qualifying and will aim for more history under the lights of their number 7, Kvaratskhelia.

Previous article
Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest
Next article
All Eyes on India and England Clash in Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Unclear weather forecasts ahead of high-voltage India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana

Northlines Northlines -
Weather forecasts remain unclear ahead of crucial India-England T20...

All Eyes on India and England Clash in Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Northlines Northlines -
In what promises to be a nail-biting encounter, cricket...

South Africa Qualify For Maiden T20 World Cup final With 9-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan

Northlines Northlines -
TAROUBA (TRINIDAD), June 27: A clinical South Africa qualified...

Wet weather looms over T20 World Cup semifinals in Caribbean

Northlines Northlines -
T20 World Cup semifinals face wet weather challenge With the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ICMR uncovers diabetes-uterine cancer link; experts explain risk factors and prevention

Should You Mix Hot and Cold Water? Ayurveda Experts Say No...

Chanel captivates at Paris Opera with shimmering couture showcase