Geopolitical situation a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes: Analysts

Agencies

An escalation in the already simmering tensions between North and South Korea, China and Taiwan, and Russia and Ukraine could prove to be a bigger

worry for the markets over the next few months rather than central bank policy action, said analysts. The markets, they said, are still not fully factoring in this

possibility.

"The conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia is another geopolitical worry. "All this will have an economic implication as well, as it will impact the crucial

energy supply especially at this time of the year when the winter is likely to be harsh.

"The food supplies can also be hit. In case there is an unfortunate geopolitical event, it will fan inflation concerns and growth rates across economies.

Geopolitical tensions are ranked numero uno when it comes to what can hurt market sentiment over the next few months," said Gaurang Shah, head

investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

According to reports, North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest in a series of weapons tests that have raised

tensions in the region. The development, reports suggest, comes a day after it fired over 20 missiles – most a single day ever.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom,

reports suggest. "Major world economies cannot afford a slowdown now. "As it is, the world economy is reeling under the impact of the Russia-Ukraine

war and tensions between China and Taiwan.

"Any escalation in the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia or North and South Korea will impact growth and the markets, which have not yet fully priced in

this possibility," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.