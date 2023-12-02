Gear up for LS polls: Azad

Jammu Tawi, Dec 1: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday asked leaders to gear up for the Lok Sabha Polls.

Addressing the gathering at the joining of former professor of surgery GMC Jammu and Founder Principal Govt Medical College Doda, Dr Tariq Parvez Azad, Azad said that it is a substantial boost to the party cadre.

Azad said that his party has doors open for all those who wish and desire to work for the prosperity and welfare of people. He said Dr Tariq, worked for thousands of people across J&K and elsewhere in the country.

“Since merit is the benchmark of success in our party, we encourage competent and dedicated people to join our party fold and allow them to grow as per their capacity,” said Azad.

“We are here to promote talent and ensure people of J&K are represented by the most genuine representatives. J&K has suffered a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azad held the meeting of office bearers in Jammu Central and stressed for strong coordination with workers on ground. He told office bearers to hold booth level and corner meetings to strengthen the party cadre.

The divisive and religion driven politics over the years has broken the social bonds and the developmental and genuine public issues has taken a back seat but DPAP won't ever indulge in such politics.

He said the people have to wake up and defeat the divisive and communal forces and vote for development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad asked leaders to visit their respective constituencies and reach out to people to sort out their problems. He exhorted upon all workers and leaders to put in their best effort for strengthening the unit in the J&K.