Gear up for Assembly polls, NC committed for J&K’s development: Farooq tells Cadre

JAMMU, Aug 17: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asked the cadre to gear up for the Assembly Polls to be held in three-phases from September 18

He said that the National Conference is committed for an overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the cadre while welcoming Sukhjit Singh, a retired AEE from PWD, State General Secretary BJP OBC J&K, President of Bhartiya Modi Army JKUT into the party's fold, Abdullah asked them to gear up for the upcoming Assembly election and to make people aware of the key achievements of the National Conference.

He laid stress upon strengthening of party base at the grassroots level to ensure a strong and united front in the elections.

Dr. Abdullah emphasized the NC's commitment to the development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and assured that the party will continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

Prominent NC leaders including Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, former Minister and Additional General Secretary, Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President Jammu Province, Ankush Abrol, Joint Secretary Jammu Province among others welcomed the new entrant.