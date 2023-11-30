GDC Vijaypur men, GDC Ramnagar women excel in Wushu

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 30: Government Degree College (GDC) Vijaypur bagged the overall championship trophy while the overall trophy in women section went GDC Ramnagar in the first ever inter-college Wushu tournament of University of Jammu (JU) held under the banner of Directorate of Sports, JU on the campus, here today.

The competition wherein 12 affiliated colleges of JU participated, held in two events of Saanda and Tanda, a handout issued by the Department of Sports JU here today informed.

The competition officiated by the technical penal including Kamal Kishore, Udhaj Seth, Kannav Sharma, Arjun Khajuria and Rajinder Singh.

Prominent among those present were Dr. Arjun, Dr Mukesh, Dr Dinesh, Inderjeet Singh, Jai Bharat, Suman Sharma, Sonu Kumar, Dr John and Sumeet Dogra.