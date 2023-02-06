GDC Surankote wins by 51 runs JU Cricket

Feb 06: Government Degree College (GDC) Surankot made it a brilliant 51 runs win against GDC Hiranagar in the ongoing Inter-college (Twenty20) Tournament , organised by Department of , University of Jammu (JU) on the campus grounds, here today.

Earlier, batting first, GDC Surankote set a target of 168 runs losing four wickets. Ghulam Ali remained top scorer with 65-89 runs while Toheed and Mubasher contributed 21 and 16 runs respectively. From GDC Hiranagar, Ankush took two wickets and Dhruv bagged one.

In reply, GDC could make 117 runs to lose the tie by a margin of 51 runs. Harish (39), Rishav (29) and Ankit (12) remained top scorers. From GDC Surankote, Waheed and Sarmad brilliant spell taking away three wickets each.

Today’s match officiated by the technical penal including Sadiq Hussain, Sh. Rahul Kumar, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Suresh Singh, Tahir Mahmood and Manoj Kumar.

