GDC Samba hosts Inter-college Powerlifting meet

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 24: As part of the G20 Summit in J&K, PPND Government Degree College (GDC) Samba organised day-long inter-college Powerlifting event on its campus today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Rakesh Dubey was chief guest while Principal of the host college, Dr Twinkle Suri guest of honour of the event. Participants from five colleges of Vijaypur, Ramgarh, Ghagwal, Purmandal and Samba as also Bhargava Degree College participated in this competition, a handout issued here today informed.

Organised by the sports wing of the college, the competition held in both men and women sections under the banner of sports wing of the college. The event officiated by Sahil Slathia and Vivek Slathia, both from Department of Youth Service and Sports (DYSS), Samba.

Speaking to the gathering, Rakesh Dubey highlighted the indispensable role of sports in character building of students. He also narrated unforgettable anecdotes from his active days of sports and shared his experiences of representing his college in Inter-college competitions as Captain of Football team of GGM Science College.

Dr Twinkle Suri, Principal, lauded the efforts of the College Sports Committee and management of G20 in involving the youth in sports activity.