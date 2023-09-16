GDC Ramgarh organizes Intra- College Slogan Writing Competition

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Sept 16: Government Degree College Ramgarh organized an Intra-College Slogan writing Competition on the theme ‘Truth and Non-Violence, in continuation to the series of activities being organized to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2023 under the aegis of India's Presidency in G20 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event was organized under the guidance and coordination of Prof. (Dr.) Geetanjali Andotra, Principal of the College.

A number of students participated in the activity with full enthusiasm. Slogans that were made by students include the messages related to cleanliness, truth, non-violence, principles of life, etc. The programme was organized by Prof. Risha Kumari, Convener of the series of the activities to be organized on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti 2023.