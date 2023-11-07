GDC Kunjwani lifts JU Hockey trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 07: Government Degree College (GDC) Kunjwani defeated GDC Kathua 2-0 in the final to lift the inter-college men's Hockey trophy of University of Jammu (JU) at JU grounds, here today.

Dilbag Singh scored the first goal in the very second minute of the game and the lead was well defended by the team till Manmeet Singh made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute by converting a penalty corner into goal.

Third place went to GDC Poonch, who beat the combined side of PG Departments of JU 2-1.

The winners and runners-up trophies as also medals presented by Director Sports and Physical Education, JU, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba. Also present were Dr. Vimal Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Narinder Pal Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Gurpreet Kour, Inderjeet Singh and Ravish Vaid.

The competition officiated by the technical penal including Jagjeet Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Harmeek Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Harvinder Pal Singh and PD Singh.