Gaurav Gogoi accusesModi of turning parliament into‘King’s Court’

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi during the thanks anticipation on the president's address accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “maharaja” who has turned Parliament from a “temple of democracy” to a “king's court”. The Congress leader also highlighted grim unemployment situation in the country. Gogoi said that around 42% of graduates below the age of 25 were unemployed in India. To buttress the desperation for jobs, he flagged a recent incident where 303 people, a large number of them from the prime minister's home state, hired a chartered plane and tried to enter the US illegally. He added: “In 2022-23, 90,000 people tried to enter the US illegally, sometimes from Canada, sometimes from Mexico. They are forced to go to the UAE, Canada and America, leaving their families and homes behind.” He continued: “The maharaja is sitting on such a high singhasan [chair] that he cannot see this.” He further said: “When farmers die by committing suicide, youth say they are unemployed, women say that there is inflation, when 10% of the population is controlling 50% of the country's wealth, they claim to be the fastest-growing economy. They use bhram [lies] to hide their failures to weaken democracy. They want to trap people in amayajaal [net of illusion] to make the king more powerful.”