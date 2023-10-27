Gaurav Calls On CS Mehta, Submits Memo; Stresses For Development Of Jammu Region

JAMMU, Oct 27: Gaurav Gupta, former General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu, today met Arun Mehta, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, and submitted a memorandum of demands highlighting key demands for the development of the Jammu region.

The former General Secretary appreciated the recent statement made by LG Sinha regarding the transformation of Srinagar into a Smart City. However, he emphasized the urgent need for similar initiatives in the Jammu region, acknowledging its unique charm and cultural significance.

He asserted that the LG led Administration deserves kudos for leaving no stone unturned in taking this Union Territory to new heights. He said the upcoming Legends League Cricket will play a vital role in boosting the morale of youth by motivating them towards adopting sports as a career.

Gaurav Gupta outlined a series of crucial measures that, if addressed promptly, can significantly contribute to the holistic development of Jammu. Among these measures is the expedited completion of ongoing projects under the Smart City initiative. Timely execution of these projects is seen as essential to fully realize the benefits and potential they hold for enhancing the region's infrastructure and quality of life, he added.

He said tourism is a pivotal driver for local economies and a platform to showcase the natural beauty and cultural wonders of Jammu region. He stressed the pressing need for increased promotion of the region to attract tourists. This would not only boost the local economy but also significantly enhance the experience of visitors to Jammu, he added.

He said that the Suchetgarh Border's retreat ceremony, symbolizing India's rich military heritage. He called for its wider publicization, as increased awareness and participation would pay tribute to the armed forces and unlock the tourism potential of the area.

The memorandum also underscored the importance of timely completion of ongoing projects like the Tawi Barrage and Artificial Lake, which can provide recreational opportunities and address water resource management and flood control concerns.

He also highlighted the need to enhance the tourist appeal of Jambu Zoo through infrastructure upgrades and educational programs that connect visitors with regional wildlife and nature.

“The historic Mubarak Mandi Complex holds deep sentimental value for the people of Jammu,” he said, calling for its preservation and the expedited continuation of restoration and maintenance works.

Gupta also suggested the installation of prominent hoardings at locations such as the railway station, Jammu Airport, and the bus stand, providing information about the region's significant tourist attractions and cultural sites.

To ensure that visitors to Jammu are well-informed about the region's tourism potential, Gaurav advocated for the establishment of a tourism circuit, encompassing all major tourist destinations and providing a comprehensive experience for travelers.

He expressed confidence that, under the present dispensation, the Jammu region can achieve the same level of excellence and progress as Srinagar, setting a shining example for the rest of the country.

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by Gaurav Gupta, terming all the points are genuine and assured to take adequate measures in addressing the same on priority basis.