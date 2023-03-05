Gangster-Terror Nexus Cases NIA attaches five properties in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, Mar 4: Delivering another blow to the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached five properties owned by members of the organised crime syndicates in Delhi and Haryana.

Four of the total properties attached are in Haryana and one in Delhi– a move in continuation of NIA’s offensive to dismantle the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network.

NIA said these attachments and seizures have been done in the wake of the recent searches conducted at 76 locations linked with gangsters and their associates in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi/ NCR in February this year.

These properties have been seized in connection with NIA’s probe in cases against three major organised crime syndicates under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August 2022 who had spread their mafia-style criminal networks in the northern states and were involved in many sensational crimes, such as the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala and large scale extortions from businessmen and professionals.

Their crimes included the killing of Maharashtra builder, Sanjay Biyani, and Sandeep Nangal Ambia, an international Kabbadi organizer in Punjab. Many of these conspiracies were found to have been masterminded from abroad, including Pakistan and Canada, or by leaders of Organised Criminal Syndicates based inside jails.

The Properties attached were found to be ‘proceeds of terrorism’, which were used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes, said the NIA.

The properties attached include a house of Asif Khan in Delhi, a house and agricultural land in three different locations belonging to Surender Singh alias Chiku in the Mahendragarh district of Haryana.

Asif Khan was providing weapons and logistics support to the gangsters, including a safe haven. Surender alias Chiku is a close associate of Naresh Sethi, Anil Chippi and Raju Basodi, notorious mafia leaders, who were earlier arrested by the NIA. He had been involved in multiple criminal cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion. He has been instrumental in investing the ‘proceeds of terror’ and crime in real estate and other businesses.

“The drive to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure and to attach and seize their properties, which have been derived from ‘proceeds of terrorism and crime’ would be intensified in the coming days, along with Police forces of various states,” added the NIA. (Agencies)