Gadkari – Sinha discusses ongoing National Highway Projects in J&K Design of Katra Inter-Modal Station Finalised; NHAI to install CCTV cameras on highways

New Delhi, Dec 21: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari and Lieutenant

Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha held a review of the ongoing National Highways projects in J&K today. Union

Minister of State, General (Retd.) V.K. Singh; Union Minister of State, Shri Jitendra Singh, and Central &

UT officials were also present in the meeting.

After a detailed discussion, the meeting finalized the design for the upcoming Inter Modal Station, Katra.

It will improve the travelling experience of pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and provide

better infrastructure and mobility to the citizens.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) & National

Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) projects in J&K UT and steps have

been taken to resolve various issues related to projects.

Keeping in view the tourist influx at prominent tourist places like Sonamarg during the winter season,

and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to the locals, the meeting deliberated upon the measures

to keep Sonamarg open for the public in winters.

Giving special impetus to surveillance and monitoring of vehicular movement, NHAI & NHIDCL will install

CCTV cameras on its highways.

NHIDCL’s works related to Shri Amarnathji Yatra were also reviewed and directions were passed for the

completion of the ongoing works to ensure smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor said J&K administration is giving utmost priority to infrastructure development in the

Union Territory and various steps are being taken for timely completion of ongoing projects.

“The priority of a self-reliant Jammu Kashmir is modern infrastructure and modern connectivity. Our

prime objective is to create facilities for people to ensure sustained economic growth and social

upliftment,” the Lt Governor said.