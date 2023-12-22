Gadkari approves Parimpora-Shalteng flyover

Srinagar, Dec 22: In a major development, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has given a green signal for the construction of Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover.

The approval comes as a crucial step towards mitigating the persistent traffic congestion issues in the area.

As per the details available with KNO news agency, the upcoming flyover project aims to provide a strategic solution to the mounting traffic snarls experienced by commuters traversing Parimpora-Shalteng corridor.

The Parimpora-Shalteng road is the place which joins major roads with Srinagar city, such as Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara and other places, enhancing transportation infrastructure in Srinagar.

Local authorities and stakeholders have expressed optimism regarding the positive impact of the Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover, anticipating its role in transforming the commuting experience for the populace.

Furthermore, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha hailed the Union government's approval for the construction of the flyover.

Sinha in a post on X, said that the project will boost connectivity to Sonamarg & approval to vital Parimpora-Shalteng flyover will ease traffic congestion and make travel smoother for people of north Kashmir.

“Grateful to PM Narendra Modi & MORTH Nitin Gadkari for assistance to key infra project that will boost connectivity to Sonmarg & approval to vital Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover to ease traffic congestion & make travel smoother for people of North Kashmir,” Office of J&K LG wrote.