G20 Summit: DYSS conducts activities across J&K

Srinagar May 19: As part of the G-20 celebrations, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised multiple activities across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

In Pulwama, a Kho Kho tournament for U/19 was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom at women degree college Pulwama in presence of college principal Dr. Yasmeena Farooq and officers from the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K.

The teams from all the districts excluding Kupwara participated in the tournament. The participants tried to put in all their best efforts to impress the selectors by showcasing their skills of the game to confirm their berth in the next level. The officers during the evening get-together with the participants boosted their morale and assured them for highest class of cooperation from district administration to make their visit to the district a memorable one in all respects

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama while speaking to the players impressed upon them to be brave enough to face the cutthroat competitions they have to face in all fields and also spoke that all they need is to excel to the optimal level of their performance skills to get selected for the advanced levels of the game in order to bring laurels to their families and Nation in general.

Similarly, as part of the G-20 Awareness programme, the Mega Cycle Race event was organized by the District Youth Service & Sports Office Srinagar, Zone Amirakadal. The contingent was flagged off from Flour Mill Balhama and culminated at BHSS Khonmoh wherein more than 150 participants took part. Not only students (Boys/Girls) but locals of Block Khonmoh also participated in the event. In the Junior Category of Boys, Faid Yousuf From HS Lasjan got Ist position, Mujtaba Hussain from Maktab e Imamia Balhama got second and Mehran Parvaiz from MTI Khonmoh stood 3rd. While in the senior category Faisal Shabir from Zawoora, Kifayat Wani Second position and Rasiq Wani from BHS Lasjan got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. In Girls Section Hazika from Birla School got the first position, Iram Zehra from MS Balhama second and Nowsheen from Sama Public School got the third position.

Cycle Race was concluded with a grand ceremony at BHSS Khonmoh where the outstanding performers were honored and acknowledged by ZPEO Amirakadal Mr. Dost Mohammad for their exceptional performance. The convenor of the event Mr Mir Fayaz presented a vote of thanks and a trophy was presented to Principal BHSS Khonmoh Mtr Shabina Kyser by ZPEO Amirakadal.

Zone Chandoosa organized Road Race under the banner of G-20 Summit Activities, More than 100 Boys participated. The Department Of Youth Services & Sports, Zone Chandoosa organized Road Race in Boys' category in which more than 100 Boys took part. The road race was flagged-Off by worthy SHO Chandoosa the run was started from Galibal Mode and to culminated at BMS Chandoosa. Students from 25 Schools (Govt & Private) took active part in the event.

SHO Chandoosa praised the contributions of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Chandoosa in gravitating the Young Generations toward the Sports field & Keeping them fit for social & above all keeping them away from challenging the Social Evil Of Drugs which has engulfed our Society as a whole. In the end, the Award Ceremony took place at BMS Chandoosa wherein Medals & Certificates were distributed among the Position Holders.

With the same pace, the District Youth Services and Sports officer Baramulla inaugurated Provincial Level Inter District Hand Ball Boys U/19 Competition here at Indoor Sports Stadium Baramulla.

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament began with a Pledge to keep society free from drugs. While speaking to the participants he said that the provincial-level Handball competition for players U/19 years old is an exciting and important event in the world of handball as it serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, gain experience and compete against their peers at regional, national or even international level.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara district, The Department of Youth Services and Sports Kupwara successfully organized the Inter-Zonal District level and Inter School Zonal Level Competitions in various disciplines on Thursday. These competitions were organized in connection with the G20 initiative and as part of the scheduled activities outlined in the calendar of events.

The competitions took place at zonal and district headquarters. The District Level competitions featured teams from all zones of the district, which were selected during the Inter School Zonal level competitions. All participants displayed tremendous enthusiasm and demonstrated discipline in every aspect of their participation.

The players from these competitions will be sent to represent the district in the upcoming Inter District Level competitions.

Simultaneously, Inter School Zonal Level Competitions are also underway at the zonal headquarters. These competitions aim to prepare and select teams for further participation at subsequent levels. Today's program featured Road Race, Badminton, Tenikoit, Rope Skipping, and Yoga, which were conducted at various venues throughout the district.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports Kupwara is committed to fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents. Such events not only promote physical fitness and well-being but also contribute to the overall development of the youth in the region.

YSS Anantnag also organized a bulk of events at different Zonal Levels. In these events, Zone Qazigund today Organized a Rally with the theme of Anti-Drug Rally. This Rally was flagged off by Principal GHSS Qazigund Peer Sajad Hussain in the presence of Zonal Physical Education Officer Qazigund from GHSS Qazigund. A total of 400 Students participated in the activity. Students were briefed about the G20 Summit by the senior district-level officials of the Department. Zonal Office Mattan also organized various events in Volleyball, Kabaddi & Kho-Kho among the age Group of 17 years Boys at Sports Stadium Mattan which was kickstarted by briefing the utility of G20 was briefed at the Inaugural of this tournament, however due to odd weather in the morning hours the Inaugural Ceremony was deferred for some time and till final reports the tournament was going on.

Pertinently the Department of Youth Services & Sports is organizing various events in context with G20 Summit and is always making students, Senior citizens aware of it at different levels including Intramurals & extra-murals.

In conjunction with the G20 summit, the Department of Youth Services & Sports Budgam organised Padyatra at zone Soibugh Block Waterhail, under the banner of G-20 PRESIDENCY OF INDIA. The Padyatra was flagged off by Principal HSS Sholipora, accompanied by ZPEO Soibugh. The Padyatra Started at Sholipora and concluded at Aabadpora. 160 girls and 250 boys took part in this Padyatra. In accordance with the calendar of events published by the office of Joint Directorate Youth Services & Sports Kashmir. The District Youth Services & Sports Office Budgam under the supervision and guidance of DYSSO organized this event to commemorate the G-20 and encourage young people to participate in sports and physical activity. The G-20 summit's goal of empowering the young and promoting their active participation in social, economic, and cultural development is exactly in line with the Padyatra. All the participants, officials, and volunteers who helped make the Padyatra a great success thanked by the District Youth Services & Sports Office (DYSSO) Budgam.