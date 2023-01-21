G20 Summit 2023 School Edu orders to disseminate write-ups on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ among students

Bhat Imran
Jammu Tawi, Jan 20: As the India is hosting G20 Summit in
2023, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has
ordered to disseminate two write-ups on a theme ‘Vasudhaiva
Kutumbakam’ which the Ministry of Education has prepared for
classes VI to VII and IX to XII respectively.
The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said this in a
circular to Chief Education Officers, Principal District Institute of
Education and Trainings (DIETs), Hols and Zonal Education
Officers (ZEOs).
DSEK said, “Our theme is ’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or One
Earth One Family One Future. It is a matter of pride for India to
host the largest delegation ever of G20, hosting over 200
meetings across more than 50 cities on various relevant themes
cutting across several Ministries and Departments of the
government.”
It also said that the presidency offers India an institutional
Platform to shape and strengthen global architecture and
governance on a multitude of issues, economic and
developmental.
“It would be in the fitness of things if our school going children are
given an opportunity to have a glimpse and understand the
international scenario, its dynamics and India's position in it,”
reads the circular.
The directorate also said that it would facilitate and enable them
to think critically, innovate, communicate and be a change maker.
“Accordingly, the Department of School Education and Literacy
Ministry of Education, Government of India has prepared 2 brief
write-ups for the children in classes VI to VII and IX to XII
providing information in an interesting and age appropriate
manner,” it reads.
DSEK said that there was a need to disseminate the write-ups in
all schools of the division and also encourage students to
become aware and participate in suggested activities like quiz,
declamation, essay and slogan writing etc.
“All CEOs Principal DIETs, Hols and ZEOs are placed under strict
instructions to implement circular instructions in the schools of
their domain in letter and spirit with proper follow-up strategies
with an intimation DSEK,” the directorate ordered.