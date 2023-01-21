G20 Summit 2023 School Edu orders to disseminate write-ups on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ among students

Bhat Imran

Jammu Tawi, Jan 20: As the India is hosting G20 Summit in

2023, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has

ordered to disseminate two write-ups on a theme ‘Vasudhaiva

Kutumbakam’ which the Ministry of Education has prepared for

classes VI to VII and IX to XII respectively.

The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said this in a

circular to Chief Education Officers, Principal District Institute of

Education and Trainings (DIETs), Hols and Zonal Education

Officers (ZEOs).

DSEK said, “Our theme is ’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or One

Earth One Family One Future. It is a matter of pride for India to

host the largest delegation ever of G20, hosting over 200

meetings across more than 50 cities on various relevant themes

cutting across several Ministries and Departments of the

government.”

It also said that the presidency offers India an institutional

Platform to shape and strengthen global architecture and

governance on a multitude of issues, economic and

developmental.

“It would be in the fitness of things if our school going children are

given an opportunity to have a glimpse and understand the

international scenario, its dynamics and India's position in it,”

reads the circular.

The directorate also said that it would facilitate and enable them

to think critically, innovate, communicate and be a change maker.

“Accordingly, the Department of School Education and Literacy

Ministry of Education, Government of India has prepared 2 brief

write-ups for the children in classes VI to VII and IX to XII

providing information in an interesting and age appropriate

manner,” it reads.

DSEK said that there was a need to disseminate the write-ups in

all schools of the division and also encourage students to

become aware and participate in suggested activities like quiz,

declamation, essay and slogan writing etc.

“All CEOs Principal DIETs, Hols and ZEOs are placed under strict

instructions to implement circular instructions in the schools of

their domain in letter and spirit with proper follow-up strategies

with an intimation DSEK,” the directorate ordered.