G20 Meeting: Be a part of this historic event, says LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, MAY 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the members of civil society groups, members of PRIs, representatives of various organizations and discussed the upcoming G20 meeting at Srinagar.

“G20 meeting is a historic opportunity for J&K UT to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to its grand success.

“G20 meeting will give a new height to J&K's growth, boost the limitless potential of the tourism & hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society. It is also an opportunity for the handicraft sector to script a bright future,” the Lt Governor said.

“Never before had infrastructure development taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past 4 years. We are marching forward with the common vision of peace, progress and prosperity. Let us all re-dedicate ourselves to make this event a memorable one with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” said the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the revival of the Tourism sector, the Lt Governor said the sector was affected adversely due to covid pandemic but now it is recovering fast. We are making several interventions to give new momentum to the tourism and hospitality sector, he added.

Connectivity is the most important aspect not only for tourism but also for overall development. More than 1.50 lakh crore rupees worth highways & tunnel projects are being executed and the improved road & rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor also commended the contribution & cooperation of all stakeholders, civil society groups, eminent citizens in the preparations of the upcoming G20 event starting from 22nd May in Srinagar.

On the occasion, Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Wakf Board; Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson Baramulla & Chairperson J&K Haj Committee; DDC Chairpersons, civil society members, representatives of various organizations and religious heads shared their valuable suggestions for making the G20 event at Srinagar a grand success. They also assured their support and cooperation in the smooth conduct of upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani, Haj pilgrimage and Shri Amarnathji yatra.

Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, KVIB; R K Goyal, ACS, Home Department; Dilbag Singh, DGP, senior officials of civil administration and Police were also present.