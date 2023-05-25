G20 Delegates enjoy golf, visit Mughal Garden

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, May 24: Delegates attending the third Working Group Meeting here enjoyed a session of golf and visited the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake on Wednesday, officials said.
In the morning, the delegates took part in a yoga session held in the lawns of a luxury hotel where they are staying.
The officials said the delegates and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant played golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC).
They then visited Nishat — the famed 12 terraced Mughal garden — on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials said.
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hosted a lunch for the delegates of the meeting at the Sher-i- Conference Centre (SKICC).

SHARE
Previous articleHouses of eight Pak-Based Terrorists raided in Kishtwar, Ramban
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR