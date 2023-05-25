SRINAGAR, May 24: Delegates attending the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting here enjoyed a session of golf and visited the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake on Wednesday, officials said.
In the morning, the delegates took part in a yoga session held in the lawns of a luxury hotel where they are staying.
The officials said the delegates and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant played golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC).
They then visited Nishat — the famed 12 terraced Mughal garden — on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials said.
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hosted a lunch for the delegates of the meeting at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).
G20 Delegates enjoy golf, visit Mughal Garden
