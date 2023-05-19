G-20 Summit: Promotion of sports talent in full pace across J&K: Director YSS

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar May 19: Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash C Chhibber Friday reiterated that department will make sure it doesn't leave any stone unturned in its bid to tap the sports talent of the UT. He said that promotion of sports talent was department's top priority.

In the backdrop of the upcoming G-20 meeting, the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K has initiated a mega programme of Youth engagement in all 20 districts of the Union Territory.

The DYSS Director has directed all the District officers of the Kashmir province to ensure maximum participation of students in the activities being held.

In addition to the routine Departmental activities being carried out as per the Yearly YS&S calendar of activities, efforts are underway to organize sports activities in different games for senior citizens and specially-abled youth. Moreover, the Department is continuously organizing sports activities with great enthusiasm in connection with G-20 Summit, generating information about the importance, relevance, and benefits of the important event.

Under this initiative, events held on Friday in different sports zones of North Kashmir districts showcased the sportsman spirit and talent of young players from various schools. Under the ongoing competitions, both Inter School Zonal Level and Inter Zonal District Level activities were organized, encompassing a range of disciplines. Boys and girls actively participated in events such as Yoga, Rope/Skipping, Carrom, and a thrilling Cross Country run. The competitions took place at different zonal headquarters, providing a platform for young players to display their skills and sportsmanship.

Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash C Chhibber while speaking about the initiatives of the Department for tapping and tracking the best possible sports talent in school children and youth has stated that the Promotion of sports talent is in full pace across J&K and our field staff is continuously working with utmost dedication to ensure that no school child is left unattended.

He further said that students and non-students are being encouraged to participate in the game and sport of their choice which is helping us many folds to improve the participation of young people in games. “The Youth Services & Sports Department J&K, with its wide range of sports activities, not only promotes sportsmanship but also contributes to the overall development of the youth in the region. These events provide young players with a platform to showcase their talents, foster healthy competition, and nurture their passion for sports.” Director further said.

Waseem Raja Joint Director Kashmir of the Department of Youth Services and Sports while providing details about the activities conducted by YSS on Friday has said that it's heartening to see field employees of the Department working tirelessly to generate information about the forthcoming G-20 Summit in a unique way of organising mega sports activities across J&K.

JD further said the Department organised Inter-School competitions in various disciplines as part of the G20 initiative on Friday. “These events symbolised India's commitment to global cooperation and celebrated the Nation's presidency of the G20 summit. The competitions witnessed impressive participation and enthusiasm, with students showcasing their talents and representing their schools with pride”. he added.

Pertinently Zone Dangerpora conducted an Interschool zonal level Cross Country Run, witnessing the active participation of 161 students. Similarly, Zone Sopore organized an Interschool zonal level yoga competition, with over 100 young athletes showcasing their flexibility and skills.

Furthermore, in Bandipora district, a two-day-long District Kho Kho tournament for boys under the age of 19 years concluded. The tournament witnessed intense competition, with District Budgam emerging as the winning team against District Baramulla. The selected players from this tournament will proceed to represent the Kashmir division at the Divisional level, showcasing their talent and skills on a larger stage.