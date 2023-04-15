G-20 Kashmir Meet: Multi-Tier Security, High End Ambulances to be deployed

Srinagar- A multi-tier security, advanced life support mobile ambulances and traffic diversions are some of the security arrangements being made for the delegates attending G-20 summit in this capital city, where smart bunkers are also being introduced to replace the existing ones.

According to the officials, the administration is on its toes to ensure all the necessary arrangements, including security and beautification work, is completed before the scheduled G-20 summit in Srinagar from May 22 and 24.

“The meeting will be hosted at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). Right now necessary arrangements and makeover of infrastructures is underway,” a senior official, wishing not to be named, told Kashmir Observer.

He said advanced life support mobile ambulances at the venues will be also deployed to meet any emergency situation.

He further said that the preparation related to the upcoming meeting is in its final stage and various arrangements related to multi-tier security and traffic diversions are also being worked out.

“The foreign delegates will also be taken on a sightseeing tour to Baramulla, Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, and also to the ski resort of North Kashmir's Gulmarg,” he added.

While the G20 member countries comprise Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Mexico, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union, India's special invitee guest countries this time include Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE.

Notably, this will be the first international event in the valley post abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), the city's civic body has invited tenders for face lifting and renovation of existing bunkers/pickets in Srinagar city.

According to a circular, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, the Chief Engineer Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has invited the e-Tenders on behalf of Lt. Governor Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, from Class AYY/BEE Contractors registered with J&K State PWD, CPWD, Railways and other State/Central Governments for the work.

Earlier, the district administration removed a series of bunkers from various parts of Srinagar city in view of the G20 meeting.

The Security bunkers manned by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from Dalgate, Barzulla and Jehangir-Chowk flyover were removed and it was decided to introduce “smart bunkers”.

An SMC official told Kashmir Observer that the tendering process will be completed soon and the work on bunkers will be started in coming weeks.

“Everything has been finalized. The work on smart bunkers will be started soon,” he said.

Over 200 meetings are expected to be held across the country after assuming the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

Srinagar city–the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is also going to host one of the G20 events in May this year for which the administration is making advance arrangements by repairing major roads, drainage systems and beautification of the roads and walls.