‘G-20 delegates to discuss key deliverables of Tourism Working Group’

Srinagar, May 19: The Union Tourism Ministry on Friday said that G-20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable inputs and feedback on two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group during the G-20 meeting scheduled in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said that the stage is set for discussions and deliberations on two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include Goa roadmap for tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals and G20 tourism ministers' declaration.

“During this meeting, G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents and after negotiations with G20 member countries on these drafts, final versions will be placed in the fourth Tourism Working Group meeting and ministerial meeting,” he said.

He said that a side event on ‘film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation' will be organized on May 22 and 23, focusing on strategies to promote film tourism. “The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders,” he said, adding that a draft ‘national strategy on film tourism' will be unveiled to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.

The Union Tourism Ministry said a panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers from G20 member countries, invited countries will shed light on country-specific enablers and challenges in promoting destinations through films.

Arvind Singh also informed that along the sidelines of the main event, a national- level side event will be organized along with FICCI which will focus on ‘promoting incredible India through film tourism,' offering states and union territories an opportunity to share their policies and best practices that have facilitated the development of film tourism.

He said that the Ministry of Tourism has also planned a side event along with CII on ‘ecotourism as a vehicle to achieve sustainable development goal' which will explore effective strategies, best practices, and synergy between the public and private sectors to accelerate efforts towards sustainable development goals.

The Union Tourism Ministry said that delegates will also have the opportunity to experience the local attractions.

“During the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting, the delegates will also visit the Art and Craft Bazaar organized by the State Government showcasing local handicrafts, work of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation. The delegates will also have ‘hands-on' experience through DIY Activities at the craft bazaar,” the ministry said.

The souvenirs included of local products like Paper Mache, Saffron, Kawa cups and Brass Spoon and Walnuts.

“This G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region,” the Ministry said adding that it welcomes the participation of delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations to collectively work towards advancing the tourism sector and achieving the UN sustainable development goals 2030.