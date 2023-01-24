Fresh snowfall likely on Jan 24

Srinagar, Jan 23 : A fresh snowfall would likely occur at most parts of Jammu & Kashmir as the

weatherman here has said that a Western Disturbance would affect the Union Territory from January 24 and

that there will be no improvement in the weather conditions till January 31.

Deputy Director Meteorological department, Mukhtar Ahmad told , that widespread light to moderate

snowfall are expected in the upper reaches of J&K while the plains would also receive light snowfall from

Jan 24-25.

He said that a Western Disturbance is affecting J&K from tomorrow and the weather would remain wet and

cloudy till January end. “After possibility of snowfall on January 24-25, the weather would remain mostly

cloudy on Jan 26 and would remain the same till Jan 28 following which a fresh Western Disturbance would

affect J&K from Jan 29,” he said.

As per the forecast, the weather conditions would unlikely witness improvement till January 30, which

marks an end of the 40-day harshest winter period—Chila-i-Kalan in Kashmir.

Chila-i-Kalan is followed by a 20-day long Chila-i-Khurd (small cold) that occurs between January 30 and

February 18 and a 10-day-long Chillai Bachha (baby cold) which is from February 19 to February 28.

The MeT officials further informed that overall, weather would very likely remain erratic with cloudy,

intermittent light rain and snow till ending January across J&K.

Moreover, the officials also said that people living in snowbound areas are once again advised to remain

alert and cautious while venturing in areas which are vulnerable to snow avalanches.

Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued a fresh

avalanche warning for six J&K districts for next 24 hours.

As per the warning issued by JKDMA, an avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2500

metres over Baramulla & Kupwara districts in next 24 hours.

It further said that an avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 metres over Doda,

Ganderbal, Kishtwar, & Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

After recording improvement for a couple of days, the night temperature has plummeted again across

Kashmir as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort,

recorded a low of minus 9.6 degree Celsius.

The mercury in Pahalgam settled at minus 4.7 degree Celsius while Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.0

degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed today for nearly two hours with

officials stating that due to filling of potholes at Mehar and Panthyal by CPPL. C-N Tunnel, the highway

was closed for vehicular movement for one hour and 50 minutes.

They further informed that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs passenger and private cars

shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa.

Moreover, the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed for traffic since the 1st

week of this month.