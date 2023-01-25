Freedom is not a thing, so it cannot be seen it can be felt only

Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. First Republic Day of India was celebrated in 1950. India is a country having people of different cultures, societies, religions and languages who interplay with each other harmoniously. It signifies the right spirit of Independent and individual India. It is celebrated today to mark the day when democracy and justice were chosen to run the nation. Republic Day is the symbol of true spirit for the independent India where military parades, exhibiting military equipments, salute to the national flag by the Indian president and variety of events are take place at this day. To become a prosperous nation, India went through various trials and hardships before it reached a point where freedom was provided to the citizens. Republic Day represents the true spirit of the independent India. In his autobiography, Jawaharlal Nehru recalled how “Independence Day came, January 26th 1930, and it revealed to us, in a flash, the earnest and enthusiastic mood of the country.

It was also the reason why January 26 was designated Republic Day when the Constitution was finalised in 1950. The Constitution of India was drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar which helped to replace the existing Government of India Act, 1935. The Constitution of India which was drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was actually passed on 26th November, 1949. It was mainly Nehru’s idea to have an impressive parade on Republic Day every year to strengthen the nation’s unity in diversity, and demonstrate its military might, economic and social progress as well as its vast cultural heritage. An official draft by Mahatma Gandhi said: “The British government in India has not only deprived the Indian people of their freedom but has based itself on the exploitation of the masses and has ruined India economically, politically, culturally and spiritually. Therefore, India must sever the British connection and attain ‘purna swaraj’ or ‘complete independence’. ”

Mahatma Gandhi’s mission to wipe every tear from every eye still remains unfulfilled. We have to work harder to provide food security to our people and to make the agriculture sector resilient to the vagaries of nature. We have to provide better amenities and opportunities to our people in villages to ensure a decent quality of life. The fundamental rights and duties of the people of the Republic in India have been laid down in our constitution. Every citizen of India is equal in the eye of law, and no one is to suffer because of religion, creed, caste, colour or race.

Youth today are brimming with hope and aspirations. They pursue their life goals, which they perceive will bring them fame, success and happiness, with single-minded devotion. They consider happiness as their existential objective, which of course is understandable.

The anniversary of India becoming a republic has come and gone. Fireworks, salutes to the tiranga, distribution of awards, parades, display of our military might and what not. But the real issue amid the festivities seems to have been lost somewhere. Democracy has helped only our politicians. Many of them got an opportunity to become billionaires after a decade or so in politics. Our criminal justice system is all but ineffective in curbing corruption, which starts with the ballot box and ends in Swiss banks.

The evolution of India from a British colony to a sovereign, democratic and secular nation was certainly historical. Let us make a great promise that we would be live together in peace and happiness as the people of the same nation. It creates feeling of patriotism among the people. It reminds us of the supreme sacrifices made by great freedom fighters. Republic Day also realizes us our responsibilities towards our country.

