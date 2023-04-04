Free Singapore tour announced for ‘Transfer and Transit Passengers Returns’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Changi Airport Group (CAG), Singapore Airlines (SIA), and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) re-launched the Free Singapore Tour today after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. Three of the existing tours available since pre-Covid-19 – the City Sights Tour, Heritage Tour, and Jewel Tour – have been refreshed to include new points of interest. A brand-new Changi Precinct Tour will introduce travellers to the interesting sights and sounds of the eastern region surrounding Singapore Changi Airport.

Each tour lasts 2.5 hours and will be available daily, with plans to progressively increase to nine tours a day. Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President of Air Hub & Cargo Development at CAG, said, “The Free Singapore Tour was very popular among our transit and transfer passengers prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are happy to bring it back with the resumption of travel. For travellers who choose to transit or transfer at Changi Airport, the Free Singapore Tour is designed to give them a glimpse of what Singapore has to offer, including the unique attractions and offerings at Jewel Changi Airport and the neighbouring Changi Precinct which has a rich cultural and historical heritage. Together with our partners, SIA and STB, we hope to welcome more passengers who fly through Changi Airport to enjoy a slice of Singapore through our new tours and world-class attractions and facilities.”

Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, Singapore Airlines, said, “We welcome the timely relaunch of the enhanced Free Singapore Tour, which offers a unique transit experience for our customers. We are pleased to continue working closely with CAG and STB to promote the sustainable growth of travel to and through Singapore.”

Chang Chee Pey, Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board, said, “We are delighted to bring back the Free Singapore Tour through our long-standing partnership with CAG and SIA. It is imperative for us to refresh our tourism offerings to meet the demand for wellness and eco-conscious travel, and cater to travellers seeking deeper experiences. We hope that the tour will inspire transit and transfer passengers to plan a longer trip to Singapore in future, and discover much more of what our vibrant city has to offer.”