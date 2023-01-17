Free Distribution of Food-grains starts in J&K from Jan 2023 ‘PDS streamlining de-weeded over 10 Lakh bogus Ration Cards in J&K’

Food Deptt allocates 34593 MTs of foodgrains for AAY & PHH families
Northlines Correspondent
Jammu Tawi, January 16:
The Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) of J&K Administration
has commenced free distribution of food grains (rice and wheat) to AAY and PHH
beneficiaries from 1st January 2023 across Jammu & Kashmir in compliance with
the Government of India programme. The Department have issued instructions
to the field officers, NIC Team and Technical Teams to incorporate the fresh
changes in IT system, e-POS applications and PDS so as to ensure free of cost
distribution of rice and wheat to AAY & PHH beneficiaries under NFSA in J&K
from 1st January 2023.
“While distribution of rice and wheat would be absolutely free, Rupee 1 would be
charged for wheat flour per kg as conversion charges, with applicable conversion
loss, where wheat flour is provided to beneficiaries instead of wheat,” an official
of the Department said.
He said the beneficiaries are also advised to obtain printed e-PoS receipts,
clearly indicating free distribution of rice and wheat, along with their entitlement.
“This benefit is exclusively for AAY and PHH beneficiaries and the rate and scale
shall remain unchanged in respect of Non Priority Households'', he maintained.
He said as PMGKAY has been discontinued by the Government of India from
31st December 2022, so additional free rations at a scale of 5 kg per beneficiary
per month as were made provided earlier, cannot be provided in respect of AAY
and Priority Households now but has been substituted with free ration under new
scheme “But while discontinuing PMGKAY, the foodgrains provided to these two
groups earlier under NFSA at Rs 3/kg rice and Rs 2/kg wheat, have now been
made absolutely free for AAY & PHH beneficiaries,” he said.
Responding to the reports that there is dearth of rations in J&K and the
foodgrains earlier being provided under PMGKAY have been stopped, the
FCS&CA official made it clear that earlier free foodgrains at a scale of 5 kgs per
beneficiary per month were provided to AAY and Priority Household (PHH)
beneficiaries for nearly two years under Government of India run scheme–
PMGKAY, which has now been discontinued by the Government of India.
The official said that additionally, a J&K Government run Jammu Kashmir Food
Entitlement Scheme (JKFES) was also under implementation in J&K upto July
2022, under which a top up of 5 kgs per beneficiary was also provided to PHH
and Non-Priority Households, subject to a ceiling of 35 kgs per household. “The
foodgrains for this scheme were sourced from Open Market Sale Scheme
(Domestic) OMSS-D, implemented by the Government of India/FCI,” he said
adding that OMSS-D Scheme was stopped by GoI in respect of wheat in April
2022 and consequently the Department switched over to distribution of rice only
under JKFES till July 2022.
Further, OMSS-D scheme was stopped in respect of rice also by GoI during July
2022, as a result of which there was no scheme to source food grains for JKFES
beyond July 2022.
“Consequently, JKFES has been in abeyance because of non-availability of
foodgrains under the scheme,” he said and added that the Government of India,
subsequently, restored the OMSS-D scheme with a rider that the States/UTs
could only lift 10,000 MTs from July to December, 2022 under the scheme, as a
special case. This quantity was too inadequate to take care of requirements
under JKFES even for a month, where prior to stoppage of the scheme, the
Department would need an allocation of about 24,000 MTs a month, to run
JKFES. OMSS-(D) still has not been restored by the Government of India/FCI,
so the Government of J&K is not in a position to consider the revival of JKFES at
this stage.
The official said that it has been reported in the media that the allocation of
foodgrains has come down in Jammu & Kashmir since 2021. “In an effort to
make PDS credible and transparent, the Department undertook accelerated
Aadhar seeding in a mission mode, consequent to which more than a million
duplicate/bogus beneficiaries were de-weeded, as a result of which the allocation
that used to be made earlier, has come down,” he said and emphasized that
allocation of each and every eligible beneficiary as per norms is ensured every
month. “While AAY households get 35 kgs of foodgrains per Ration Card, the
beneficiaries in PHH category and NPHH get 5 kgs per beneficiary per month,”
he maintained and added that during this period more than 68,000 eligible
households were also brought under the ambit of PDS.
According to the official, the department has already instructed both the
Divisional Commissioners to identify left out eligible beneficiaries, if any, who are
still required to be brought under the ambit of PDS, so that they too are included.
The official said that the Department has allocated 34593 MTS of foodgrains for
AAY and PHH families for the month of January, 2023, after including savings of
1730 MTs of previous month. Besides, 9366 MTS have also been allocated for
Non-Priority Households to provide foodgrains. The Department has sufficient
stocks to meet the requirements of AAY and PHH categories under NFSA and
Non-Priority Households category, as per their entitlement.
Additionally, the Department has already dumped sufficient stocks in winter
dumping areas to take care of AAY, PHH and NPHH beneficiaries in those areas
which remain closed during winters. As a special concession, the beneficiaries
living in such areas have an option to lift their entitlement in advance for four (04)
months. This facility was extended to them in the month of December only, so
that they are not required to come to Sales Outlets for collection of their
entitlement every month during winters. However, to ensure that transactions
remain transparent, all such transactions are automated.
The official reiterated that the Department is committed to provide the entitlement
to each and every AAY & PHH beneficiary under NFSA and to Non Priority
Households, as per norms in a transparent manner, towards which it has
achieved 100% automation through installation of PoS devices in all Sale Outlets
and has also achieved an Aadhar authentication rate of about 93%, which
implies that 93% transactions are made by bonafide beneficiaries through
Aadhar authentication.