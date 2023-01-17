Free Distribution of Food-grains starts in J&K from Jan 2023 ‘PDS streamlining de-weeded over 10 Lakh bogus Ration Cards in J&K’

Food Deptt allocates 34593 MTs of foodgrains for AAY & PHH families

Northlines Correspondent

Jammu Tawi, January 16:

The Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) of J&K Administration

has commenced free distribution of food grains (rice and wheat) to AAY and PHH

beneficiaries from 1st January 2023 across Jammu & Kashmir in compliance with

the Government of India programme. The Department have issued instructions

to the field officers, NIC Team and Technical Teams to incorporate the fresh

changes in IT system, e-POS applications and PDS so as to ensure free of cost

distribution of rice and wheat to AAY & PHH beneficiaries under NFSA in J&K

from 1st January 2023.

“While distribution of rice and wheat would be absolutely free, Rupee 1 would be

charged for wheat flour per kg as conversion charges, with applicable conversion

loss, where wheat flour is provided to beneficiaries instead of wheat,” an official

of the Department said.

He said the beneficiaries are also advised to obtain printed e-PoS receipts,

clearly indicating free distribution of rice and wheat, along with their entitlement.

“This benefit is exclusively for AAY and PHH beneficiaries and the rate and scale

shall remain unchanged in respect of Non Priority Households'', he maintained.

He said as PMGKAY has been discontinued by the Government of India from

31st December 2022, so additional free rations at a scale of 5 kg per beneficiary

per month as were made provided earlier, cannot be provided in respect of AAY

and Priority Households now but has been substituted with free ration under new

scheme “But while discontinuing PMGKAY, the foodgrains provided to these two

groups earlier under NFSA at Rs 3/kg rice and Rs 2/kg wheat, have now been

made absolutely free for AAY & PHH beneficiaries,” he said.

Responding to the reports that there is dearth of rations in J&K and the

foodgrains earlier being provided under PMGKAY have been stopped, the

FCS&CA official made it clear that earlier free foodgrains at a scale of 5 kgs per

beneficiary per month were provided to AAY and Priority Household (PHH)

beneficiaries for nearly two years under Government of India run scheme–

PMGKAY, which has now been discontinued by the Government of India.

The official said that additionally, a J&K Government run Jammu Kashmir Food

Entitlement Scheme (JKFES) was also under implementation in J&K upto July

2022, under which a top up of 5 kgs per beneficiary was also provided to PHH

and Non-Priority Households, subject to a ceiling of 35 kgs per household. “The

foodgrains for this scheme were sourced from Open Market Sale Scheme

(Domestic) OMSS-D, implemented by the Government of India/FCI,” he said

adding that OMSS-D Scheme was stopped by GoI in respect of wheat in April

2022 and consequently the Department switched over to distribution of rice only

under JKFES till July 2022.

Further, OMSS-D scheme was stopped in respect of rice also by GoI during July

2022, as a result of which there was no scheme to source food grains for JKFES

beyond July 2022.

“Consequently, JKFES has been in abeyance because of non-availability of

foodgrains under the scheme,” he said and added that the Government of India,

subsequently, restored the OMSS-D scheme with a rider that the States/UTs

could only lift 10,000 MTs from July to December, 2022 under the scheme, as a

special case. This quantity was too inadequate to take care of requirements

under JKFES even for a month, where prior to stoppage of the scheme, the

Department would need an allocation of about 24,000 MTs a month, to run

JKFES. OMSS-(D) still has not been restored by the Government of India/FCI,

so the Government of J&K is not in a position to consider the revival of JKFES at

this stage.

The official said that it has been reported in the media that the allocation of

foodgrains has come down in Jammu & Kashmir since 2021. “In an effort to

make PDS credible and transparent, the Department undertook accelerated

Aadhar seeding in a mission mode, consequent to which more than a million

duplicate/bogus beneficiaries were de-weeded, as a result of which the allocation

that used to be made earlier, has come down,” he said and emphasized that

allocation of each and every eligible beneficiary as per norms is ensured every

month. “While AAY households get 35 kgs of foodgrains per Ration Card, the

beneficiaries in PHH category and NPHH get 5 kgs per beneficiary per month,”

he maintained and added that during this period more than 68,000 eligible

households were also brought under the ambit of PDS.

According to the official, the department has already instructed both the

Divisional Commissioners to identify left out eligible beneficiaries, if any, who are

still required to be brought under the ambit of PDS, so that they too are included.

The official said that the Department has allocated 34593 MTS of foodgrains for

AAY and PHH families for the month of January, 2023, after including savings of

1730 MTs of previous month. Besides, 9366 MTS have also been allocated for

Non-Priority Households to provide foodgrains. The Department has sufficient

stocks to meet the requirements of AAY and PHH categories under NFSA and

Non-Priority Households category, as per their entitlement.

Additionally, the Department has already dumped sufficient stocks in winter

dumping areas to take care of AAY, PHH and NPHH beneficiaries in those areas

which remain closed during winters. As a special concession, the beneficiaries

living in such areas have an option to lift their entitlement in advance for four (04)

months. This facility was extended to them in the month of December only, so

that they are not required to come to Sales Outlets for collection of their

entitlement every month during winters. However, to ensure that transactions

remain transparent, all such transactions are automated.

The official reiterated that the Department is committed to provide the entitlement

to each and every AAY & PHH beneficiary under NFSA and to Non Priority

Households, as per norms in a transparent manner, towards which it has

achieved 100% automation through installation of PoS devices in all Sale Outlets

and has also achieved an Aadhar authentication rate of about 93%, which

implies that 93% transactions are made by bonafide beneficiaries through

Aadhar authentication.