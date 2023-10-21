Four die as apple-laden truck rolls down in Jammu outskirts

Tawi, Oct 20: Four people died when an apple-laden truck rolled down from the road in the Jhajjar Kotli area here in the city outskirts.
Police on Friday said one truck loaded with apple boxes on the way from towards Jammu late on Thursday night rolled down and fell on the old route on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Jhajjar Kotli.
Two of the occupants and as many others were buried under the truck in the accident, police added. They said the rescue operation was immediately launched, but all four people were found dead.
“The identities of the deceased are being ascertained for further necessary action,” said police.

