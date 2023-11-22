Four Army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in Rajouri (J&K)

UPDATE ar 19.45 pm

Four Army personnel, including two officers and two jawans have lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Solki (Dharmsal) area of Rajouri in Jammu Kashmir. Troops including Special Forces are deployed in the area after inputs were received about the movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

Following a cordon and search operation, terrorists clashed with joint Army and J-K Police forces in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal, police said. Several soldiers were also injured during the gun battle.

There are a few Jaish splinter groups that have been cornered in the Gulabgarh forest areas near Bajimal. This is an old group that was first spotted on October 5, which resulted in the initial gun battle.

Reinforcement of forces has been sent to the site of action. A heavy exchange of fire is underway. 16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely.

In a separate incident, two terrorists were apprehended by security forces earlier in the day in Rajouri's Kalakote area, according to police.