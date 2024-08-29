back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirFormer PM Deve Gowda Inspects Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Former PM Deve Gowda Inspects Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 29: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda boarded the Srinagar-Baramulla train and inspected the railway line on Thursday.
    He was accompanied by railway officials.

    Gowda boarded the train at Nowgam Srinagar railway station at 11:30 am and arrived in Baramulla at 12:30 pm to review the facilities available to passengers.
    “.. It was during my tenure that I sanctioned the Srinagar-Baramulla railway project,” he told reporters.
    “At the time of sanctioning, this project was declared a project. I wanted to see how the railway track has been laid out and the facilities provided to passengers.”

    Gowda, who was seated in a wheelchair after inspecting the railway line, travelled to Uri by a vehicle to review the power projects he had sanctioned during his tenure.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pakistan invites PM Modi to attend SCO meeting in Islamabad in October
    Next article
    Adani Replaces Ambani To Become Wealthiest Indian With A Net Worth Of Rs 11.6 Lakh Cr
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    UK’s University of Southampton becomes first foreign university to set up India campus under NEP

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 29: The UK’s University of Southampton...

    ACB registers 2nd case of criminal misconduct against then DMO Kathua, others

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 29: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said...

    AP announces list of 24 candidates for J&K Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 29:  Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Thursday announced list...

    JK Polls: Enforcement agencies seize cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 5.71 crore in first 12 days of enforcement of MCC

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 29: In its mission to uphold the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK’s University of Southampton becomes first foreign university to set up...

    ACB registers 2nd case of criminal misconduct against then DMO Kathua,...

    AP announces list of 24 candidates for J&K Polls