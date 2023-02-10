Former J&K Minister Lal Singh Escaped Unhurt After His Car Met With An Accident

JAMMU, Feb 10: Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and founder of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Lal Singh on Thursday escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident.

The incident happened in the Ghagwal area on the Kathua-Samba border while saving a cow which came in the middle of the road after which his vehicle met with an accident. However, Singh and his driver were safe as the airbags of the car opened.