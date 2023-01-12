For UAE And Others, It’s Business As Usual With Israel’s New Regime

BY JAMES M DORSEY

For the United Arab Emirates, it’s business as usual as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s newly formed government

wastes no time in implementing hardline policies aimed at forcing Palestinians to give up on the notion of an independent state and

accept Israeli rule.

The UAE made that clear as it welcomed an Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi this week to discuss security, energy, tourism,

education, tolerance, and water security.

The 20-person delegation, representing different ministries and headed by Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, was

in Abu Dhabi to prepare for a second Negev summit scheduled for the spring in Morocco.

The Israelis flew to the Emirati capital days after a hardline member of Netanyahu’s Cabinet, Itamar Ben-Gvir, paid a

provocative visit to the Temple Mount or Haram ash-Sharif, a sacred place for Jews and Muslims and the third most holy site in

Islam.

The first summit of foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, and Israel met last year in the Israeli Negev town of

SdeBoker to identify joint initiatives.

Last week, the four Arab states condemned Ben-Gvir’s visit. The UAE, together with China, asked the United Nations Security

Council to discuss the visit; and postponed rather than cancelled a visit to Abu Dhabi by Netanyahu.

The UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco established diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020, while Egypt became in 1979 the first Arab

country to sign a treaty with the Jewish state.

The talks, which started the same day Israel slapped a travel ban on Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Maliki, signal that the

UAE and other states are going through the motions with their protests rather than telling Israel there will be serious consequences.

Last month, Netanyahu formed a coalition of hardline nationalist and ultra-conservative religious parties with a government

program that denies Palestinian rights and potentially could lead to the annexation of territories occupied by Israel during the 1967

Middle East war. It could also lead to Judaising parts of pre-1967 Israel that have significant Israeli Palestinian communities.

The ban on Maliki was part of a package of sanctions that also included seizing tax revenues Israel collects on behalf of the

Palestinian Authority and channelling them to Israeli victims of Palestinian violence, deducting from the revenues the equivalent of

payments made to Palestinians accused of perpetrating violence and their families; and freezing Palestinian construction in much

of the West Bank.

In addition, Ben-Gvir, who oversees the Israeli police banned the flying in public places of Palestinian flags “that show

identification with a terrorist organization.”

Israel imposed the sanctions in retaliation for backing by the United Nations General Assembly of a Palestinian request for the

International Court of Justice to give an opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Insisting that Palestinians have a right to oppose occupation, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned that the

measures could lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority.

“Israel wants to prevent even the most non-violent way of fighting the occupation,” Shytayyeh said.

Israel collects some US$256 million every month for tariffs on services and goods intended for the Authority but deducts US$85

million for regular payments, commissions, and sums paid by the Palestinians to families of prisoners deemed terrorists by the

Jewish state.

Shtayyeh said he would urge Arab states to live up to their commitment to providing the Palestinians with an economic safety

net. “Only Algeria is fulfilling its commitments and transfers US$52 million a month,” he said.

The prime minister will likely attempt to exploit the willingness of the UAE to conduct business with Israel, as usual, to extract

financial support as compensation. The question is whether the UAE and other states may seek Palestinian political concessions in

dealing with the new Israeli government.

That would make things easier for Bin Zayed and other Arab leaders prepared to move forward in their strengthening of

relations with Israel despite the policies of the Netanyahu government and Emirati and Arab public opinion.

According to a recent survey, the popularity of forging relations with Israel has plummeted in the UAE and Bahrain in the last two

years.

In the UAE, support fell to 25 per cent from 47 per cent. In Bahrain, just 20 per cent of the population supports formal relations

with Israel, down from 45 per cent in 2020.

Arab soccer fans demonstrated during last month’s World Cup in Qatar their opposition to normalisation of relations with Israel

by refusing to interact with their Israeli counterparts and declining interviews with Israeli media. At the same time, Qataris and some

athletes, including the Moroccan national team, wore pro-Palestinian armbands and waved Palestinian flags.

Popular sentiment is also reflected in tourism figures. More than 150,000 Israelis flocked to the UAE in the 2.5 years since the

UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, but only 1,600 Emiratis have visited Israel since it last year lifted

coronavirus travel restrictions.

Bin Zayed sees relations with Israel as a hedge against Iran, particularly when he and other Arab leaders are uncertain

about the United States’ reliability as a regional security guarantor. In addition, Bin Zayed hopes to benefit from Israeli

technological prowess to position the UAE as a cutting-edge 21st-century knowledge economy. Finally, relations with Israel

posit the UAE as a beacon of Muslim moderation and earns it brownie points in key segments of Western public opinion,

including influential Evangelists in the United States.

An announcement this week that the UAE would begin teaching the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary

schools across the country drew immediate praise from the Biden administration.

“Holocaust education is an imperative for humanity, and too many countries, for too long, continue to downplay the Shoah for

political reasons. I commend the UAE for this step and expect others to follow suit soon,” said Deborah E. Lipstadt, the U.S. special

envoy to monitor and combat anti-semitism. Ms. Lipstadt was using the Hebrew word for Holocaust.

By arrangement with the Arabian Post