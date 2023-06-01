For Online issuance of ‘Life Certificate’, CS fixes June 15 deadline

Srinagar, May 31: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday stressed on making the issuance of ‘Life Certificate' online and bringing all other eligible services under the Auto-appeal system by 15th of June.





He advised the concerned to further expedite the auto appeal feature on the national platform of Serviceplus. He asked them to on board atleast 100 services on this portal by next week and all the eligible services under the Auto-appeal system by 15th of next month.

He also directed for all incorporating of all required improvement relating to the departmental websites by upgrading their content and utility besides making them compliant with the standards set under National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). He asked them to improve their ratings by bringing all the services and portals at par with their guidelines so that our score reaches the optimum range of 1 within this time period.

The Commissioner Secretary, IT, PrernaPuri informed the meeting that by launching these 6 services of H&UDD today the number of online services offered by the UT reached to 480 today. She apprised that all these services have been linked with payment and SMS gateways for ease of applicants.

During the meeting the Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress made in development of services like online FIR registration, online billing of water connections besides other services.

He enjoined upon the officers that by offering services online and bringing them into the ambit of Auto-appeal system is not only ensuring their timely delivery but weeding out of corruption and malpractices from government offices.