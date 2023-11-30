Football U-19 Cup moves to Parade

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 30: In view of the water logging at GGM Science College ground because of the overnight rain in the city, the organises of the Jammu Gold Cup Under-19 Football Championship have shifted the event to hold the matches at Mini Stadium, Parade, here for next two days.

“Since the organisers, Young Hero's Football Club, have collaborated with the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) under ‘My Youth My Pride' progamme, the JKSC Secretary, Nuzhat Gull was kind enough to allow us to hold the next two days' fixture at Synthetic turf, Mini Stadium, Parade,” informed chairman of the organising committee, Ashok Sharma.

Now, with one-day break today, two scheduled matches shall be played tomorrow at Mini Stadium, Parade. In the first match, Hero's Club shall take on Dream Football Club Poonch at 1.30 pm, followed by the second quarterfinal match between J&K Bank Academy and Jammu Sports at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the host club, Young Hero's FC expressed their satisfaction over the cooperation extended by the participating teams in adhering to the guidelines issued with regard to the punctuality and discipline.

“We are witness to the casual approach by the organisers as well as the participants in the past. So, it was decided by the core committee of the Club to pay more attention on discipline on ground. Since these young boys are future of Jammu football, they must learn to behave on the ground,” mentioned Sharma.

Earlier, during the day, chairman of the organising committee along with organising secretary, Rakesh Sumberia and assistant organising secretary, Kamaljeet approached the JKSC with a request to shift the venue.