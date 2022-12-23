Football madness

When their favourite team, Argentina, won the cup, India was

swept up in a football frenzy.

Call it a shift in popular culture, the influence of the internet, the result of globalisation, or whatever you want to call it, but this

time around, football fever really took hold of the nation. Kerala and West Bengal were the two states where it almost reached

a frenzied pitch. In India, football is essentially the poor relation to cricket, and we aren’t even allowed to participate in the

World Cup. But football celebrities have enormous following bases in India; Messi and Ronaldo are practically household

names. When Brazil lost, many televisions broke. But Argentina benefited from Brazil’s loss. For a while, the nation was

divided into two colours: stripes of blue and white. And the victory for Argentina has certainly exulted the nation’s soccer

supporters. The prime minister and Rahul Gandhi expressed their happiness at Argentina’s victory as well, sensing the spirit

of the populace.

Football has always been popular in Kerala, West Bengal, and Goa, which are all football centres. Kerala and West Bengal

have historically been strongholds for communists among the three. Kerala established the first democratically elected government

in history. In Kerala, where a 10-meter statue of the football sensation Lionel Messi was erected and residents painted their homes

in white and blue stripes, the enthusiasm for Messi was unmatched. Why was there such a craze over the foreign squad that

Kerala referred to as “our team”? Perhaps residents of this communist nation can relate to the struggles and protracted fight for

justice and freedom there. By the way, Che Guevara was the revolutionary leader from Argentina! Both Messi and Che stand for

the determination to win and an unbreakable spirit that refuses to give up. In Kolkata, where football is compared to religion, a

similar fever took hold. The first football club in the nation was founded in Kolkata in 1872. The streets erupted in applause and

jubilation once Argentina qualified for the World Cup, and it carried on after the championship.

Cricket fever would resume after the break now that the world cup is finished and Indian football fans are jubilant over

Argentina’s victory and the presence of Deepika Padukone at the stadium. Even though he retires a little early, Messi’s

admirers in India will miss him, but they will always remember watching him play in and win the World Cup. Maybe there

is a connection between India and some South American nations on the other side of the world. And what crosses the

chasm in space is a game of football.