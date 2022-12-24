Fog hits air, rail operation in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Dec 23: Dense fog and intense cold
conditions threw normal life out of gear in Jammu, while
air and rail operation also remained hit.
As per the Metrology department, dry, cold and foggy
conditions will prevail for next few days.
“Due to fog, two flights were cancelled on Thursday night
and will take off this morning once the visibility is better,”
the Jammu Airport official told. He added that no flight took
off on Friday due to poor visibility. Meanwhile a railway
official said that the trains are arriving 2 to 5 hours late
from their scheduled time.
“The train's operation has been hit from last night while the
departure and arrival of trains is affected badly,” he said.
In wake of foggy weather conditions, Station Director
Jammu Uchit Singhal organized a counselling cum safety
awareness session was at Jammu Tawi Railway Station
for all the staff, responsible for running trains.
Singla counselled the railway operations staff to take
various safety related precautions during the prevailing
weather conditions. The staff members were also directed
to follows laid down SOPs and keep in mind the weak
points during train operations in foggy weather
Earlier, in view of prevailing harsh cold conditions, the
administration has declared winter vacations from schools
and colleges from December 24 and December 27
(Kashmir Zone) and January 1 (Jammu Zone)
respectively. The weatherman however, said that mainly
dry weather till December 25 and shallow fog may develop
during morning hours in plains of Jammu.
From December 26-30, generally Cloudy Sky with
intermittent Light to Moderate Snow at scattered places of
Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu and light rain in plains
of Jammu is predicted.
Vehicles moved at snail's pace on the road with headlights
on to avoid any untoward like incident due to fog.
Tourists including the Vaishno Devi pilgrims coming from
across the country, face hardships at the platforms in view
of delayed trains and immense cold.
The winter capital witnessed minimum temperature 6.3
degree celsius last night and the maximum was 17.1
Degree Celsius.