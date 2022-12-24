Fog hits air, rail operation in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Dec 23: Dense fog and intense cold

conditions threw normal life out of gear in Jammu, while

air and rail operation also remained hit.

As per the Metrology department, dry, cold and foggy

conditions will prevail for next few days.

“Due to fog, two flights were cancelled on Thursday night

and will take off this morning once the visibility is better,”

the Jammu Airport official told. He added that no flight took

off on Friday due to poor visibility. Meanwhile a railway

official said that the trains are arriving 2 to 5 hours late

from their scheduled time.

“The train's operation has been hit from last night while the

departure and arrival of trains is affected badly,” he said.

In wake of foggy weather conditions, Station Director

Jammu Uchit Singhal organized a counselling cum safety

awareness session was at Jammu Tawi Railway Station

for all the staff, responsible for running trains.

Singla counselled the railway operations staff to take

various safety related precautions during the prevailing

weather conditions. The staff members were also directed

to follows laid down SOPs and keep in mind the weak

points during train operations in foggy weather

Earlier, in view of prevailing harsh cold conditions, the

administration has declared winter vacations from schools

and colleges from December 24 and December 27

(Kashmir Zone) and January 1 (Jammu Zone)

respectively. The weatherman however, said that mainly

dry weather till December 25 and shallow fog may develop

during morning hours in plains of Jammu.

From December 26-30, generally Cloudy Sky with

intermittent Light to Moderate Snow at scattered places of

Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu and light rain in plains

of Jammu is predicted.

Vehicles moved at snail's pace on the road with headlights

on to avoid any untoward like incident due to fog.

Tourists including the Vaishno Devi pilgrims coming from

across the country, face hardships at the platforms in view

of delayed trains and immense cold.

The winter capital witnessed minimum temperature 6.3

degree celsius last night and the maximum was 17.1

Degree Celsius.