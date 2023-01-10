Fog Engulfs Srinagar, Jammu As Mercury Records Slight Drop In J&K

JAMMU, Jan 10: The minimum temperature recorded a slight drop at most places but hovered above normal even as fog engulfed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that fog significantly reduced visibility in Srinagar, Qazigund and Jammu. However he said that the visibility will be improved as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 1.8°C against last night’s 0.9°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 3.7°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against 0.2°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was .8°C above normal for the place, he said. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.4°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district that saw its coldest night this season on January 2 when minimum temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.9°C against 0.7°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said that the temperature was 5.6°C above normal.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.Banihal recorded a low of 0.8°C (above normal by 0.8°C), Batote recorded a low of 4.2°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Katra recorded 7.6°C (1.6°C above normal) while Bhadarwah recorded a low of 4.0°C (4.0°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 7.6°C and minus 9.4°C respectively, the official said.

“Under the influence of fresh western Disturbance, light to moderate rain/snow (rain in plains & light snow over higher reaches of Jammu division) most likely at most places of J&K with moderate snowfall intensity over higher reaches (isolated heavy over higher reaches of Kashmir especially Keran, Machil, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahlgam, higher reaches of Budgam, Higher reaches of Shopian and Kuligam),” the meteorological department official said, adding, “The main activity is during 11th late night to 12th Late night and gradual decrease thereafter.”

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.