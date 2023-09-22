Floodlights lure young cricketers

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Sept 21: Crossway Cricket Academy–a newly established cricket facility at Alexander Memorial School in the heart of Temple City is nurturing budding cricket talent in a fantastic manner.

What lures young cricketers more towards this cricket facility are the well established floodlights at the venue, helping cricketers to practice late in the evening and in the nights too.

A hugely experienced cricket coach Mr Sukomal Ganguly, assisted by Mr Deepak Singh are infusing cricket knowledge to the youngsters at this facility, which is catering to the needs of a good number of young cricketers.

The cricket facility which is being supervised by Mr Rajbinder Singh possesses two Cement Tracks, One Artificial Turf, one Turf Wicket under construction and a small ground for fielding and fitness sessions.

Today Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) organised two-day selection trials under lights at this venue to select the College Cricket Team.