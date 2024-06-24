back to top
Search
HimachalFlash floods disrupt traffic in Lahaul-Spiti after heavy rains trigger Madgran nullah...
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

Flash floods disrupt traffic in Lahaul-Spiti after heavy rains trigger Madgran nullah overflow

By: Northlines

Date:

Heavy rains triggered flash floods in the remote Madgran nullah on Monday, blocking the crucial Udaipur-Tindi-Killar road in Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district. According to reports, excess water from melting glaciers flowed into the usually dry stream, causing it to overflow its banks. This inundated large parts of the inter-district route under waist-deep water, leaving vehicles stranded.

Local authorities received alerts about the worsening situation from nearby settlements. The Madgran nullah, known for sudden rises during monsoon season, transformed from a small flow into a gushing waterbody within hours. This blocked road access and posed risks to residents as waters rose alarmingly. Thankfully, no loss of life was reported due to timely evacuation efforts.

The Border Roads Organisation swung into action to clear the route and assist those stuck. Earthmoving machinery was deployed to drain waters and remove debris piles. However, the remote terrain and adverse hampered relief work. As night fell, marooned travelers took shelter in relief camps set up by district authorities. By Tuesday morning, crews managed to partially restore connectivity after repairing damaged infrastructure.

Officials acknowledged this was amongst the worst flash floods in recent times. With climate change intensifying such weather anomalies, building disaster resilience is crucial for mountain communities. As Himalayan states like Himachal brace for heavy rains this season, implementing early warning systems and strengthening vulnerable infrastructure can help curb risks. This incident serves as a potent reminder of nature's fury and our responsibilities towards high-altitude areas.

Previous article
Fresh clues on lithium mining potential in Chhattisgarh amid setbacks elsewhere
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Young Couple Gunned Down in Public Park in Hansi, Haryana

Northlines Northlines -
Hansi, Haryana: In a tragic incident of violence, a...

Hooda urges Congress cadres in Haryana to gear up for upcoming Assembly elections

Northlines Northlines -
The former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda, met...

Locals and shopkeepers demonstrate against prolonged highway blockade at Shambhu protest site

Northlines Northlines -
The ongoing blockade of the national highway at Shambhu...

Heatwave alert issued for Punjab in next two days, says IMD

Northlines Northlines -
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that various...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fresh clues on lithium mining potential in Chhattisgarh amid setbacks elsewhere

Young Couple Gunned Down in Public Park in Hansi, Haryana

Khawaja lauds Afghanistan for stellar World Cup win, says they came...