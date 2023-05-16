Five MBBS students injured in alleged scuffle with outsiders at GMC Boys Hostel

JAMMU : Five MBBS students were injured in a scuffle with some other students and outsiders at Boys Hostel, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. According to the reports, the scuffle took place late last night following sharing of link of a controversial film by a student in the WhatsApp group of First-Prof students and objection raised by another student while stating that the group is meant for study purpose. The student, who had objected to the sharing of the link, was assaulted inside the hostel, by some junior students and later, some more students along with outsiders forcefully entered into the Hostel and launched physical attack on the student (who has objected) and his supporters. However, the outsiders fled before police arrived at the scene. In the scuffle, five students sustained injuries, one of them on head and another on shoulder. They were immediately rushed to Emergency Unit of Government Medical College and after providing first-aid and other requisite medical treatment, they all were discharged till this evening. Soon after the incident, the students staged protest on the main-road in front of the Hostel but on Police intervention, they later dispersed. However, hundreds of students this morning boycotted their classes and assembled outside GMC hospital. They staged protest demanding a fair probe and appropriate action against the culprits. The protesting students alleged that some outsiders brought by senior MBBS students into the Hostel attacked the junior students. “We have come here to study but some goons are disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the Hostel,” they said and demanded that culprits be identified and appropriate action be taken against them. Later, on the assurance of the Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, the protesting students dispersed. While talking to media, Dr Shashi confirmed that five students suffered minor injuries in a scuffle that took place overnight in the Boys Hostel. She said four of them were discharged immediately, while one of them who had received stitches in the head, is presently admitted in GMC Jammu. He is recovering well and as per doctors he shall be discharged probably within next 24 hours, she added. The Principal said the scuffle was instigated by a WhatsApp message. She said a formal complaint with police Station Bakshi Nagar has been lodged. “10 students have been rusticated from the Hostel for 2 months and also debarred from attending the classes till the completion of the inquiry by the disciplinary committee of the Institute,” Dr Shashi said, adding, the report of the Warden of Boys Hostel has been forwarded to the Disclipinary Committee of the Institution for inquiry which has to be completed within 7 days. “Additional 8 security personnel and 1 Security Supervisor have been deployed in the Hostel for maintaining security 24×7 while SSP Jammu has been requested to take all precautionary measures including deployment of additional police personnel around the Hostel and GMC premises to avoid any law and order problems. In a statement released to media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said that an FIR has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.