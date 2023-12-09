Five arrested with weapons in separate incidents in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Dec 8: Five people were arrested with weapons in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Ramgarh area in Samba district and arrested hardcore criminal Vivek Singh on Thursday night. A country-made pistol and a 12-bore gun were recovered from him, they said.

A case was registered against him under the Arms Act at Vijaypur police station, they said.

Singh was arrested in 2018 with three others in connection with a kidnapping and attempt to murder case, according to police.

In the second incident, police received information that some people were collecting royalty from the mining mafia at the cricket ground in Sum Toph, Phallian Mandal area. A team rushed to the spot and arrested four people who were identified as Abhishek Singh, Ravi Singh, Harbax Singh and Sachin Singh, officials said.

During a search, a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from the accused. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them and an investigation is underway, they said.