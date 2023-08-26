‘Fitness Run’ for health organised by India Post under National Sports Week

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Aug 26: A “Fitness Run” from Srinagar General Post Office to Lal Chowk Ghanta Ghar and back to Srinagar GPO via Lal Mandi Bund Road on the 6th day of National Sports Week was organized by India Post, Jammu & Kashmir Circle today on 26.08.2023. About 60 employees from the Department of Posts participated in the Fitness Run enthusiastically to create a sense of health care among the employees. Women staff also participated in the “Fitness Run”. Col Vinod Kumar Chief PMG, Current Charge along with other officers from the Department working in Srinagar lead the “Fitness Run” from Srinagar GPO in the morning hours. The sports activities are being carried out during the National Sports Week which began on 21st August 2023 and will end on 29th August 2023. The theme for this year's National Sports week is “Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society”

Col Vinod said on the occasion that in the present scenario of fast world people neglect self care and oblige other daily works which in the long run affects ones health. He intimated that our staff persons are our work force and remain together maximum time of day in office. Self motivation ourselves keep quality of work force improving and this objective can be achieved through provisions taking care for their good health only, then their productivity will be enhanced and services of the department will further improve. He encourages the staff that sports activities will help to overcome the routine mental stress and provide the mental as well as strength.

Col Vinod motivated the Postal staff to spend sufficient time in a day before or after the office hour for sports activities to overcome the work stress. He quoted the example from the disciplined life of army personnel who keep themselves fit and ready for any tough assignments due to mandatory importance of sports activities in their routine and also intimated that keeping fitness as its one of the priority.