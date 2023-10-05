Fit India Freedom Run organized in Zone Tullamulla, Ganderbal

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal, Oct 05: Under the initiative of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva', the Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Ganderbal organized a ‘Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run' with the theme ‘Swachh Bharat' in Zone Tullamulla of the district to focus on Swachhata along with fitness.

The run commenced from Public Health Centre Batwina and culminated at GMS Batwina. A total of 280 student athletes from various Educational Institutions actively participated in the run.

Meanwhile Zone Ganderbal of the district organized a spectacular Athletic meet on the third and last day of inter school Zonal level Athletic meet for Girls U/14 years at Qamaria Stadium Ganderbal in which 105 student athletes from various Educational institutes of the Zone Ganderbal participated.

DYSSO Ganderbal, Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal interacted with the student players and officials. The officer encouraged the efforts put forth by the department officials and also motivated the student players to keep on participating in different games and sports for holistic development.

The event culminated with the award ceremony where all the meritorious athletes were awarded with their well- deserved medals by the senior officials of the department.

Likewise, the event was conducted by the Zonal Physical Education office Kangan for boys U/17 and U/19 years at Sheikh Ul Aalam ground Kangan. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of 96 student players from different schools of the said Zone.

At the end Medals were distributed among position holders by the senior officials of the department.

Similarly Zone Hariganiwan of the District also organized an inter school zonal level Athletic meet for girls U/17 years at BHSS Hariganiwan. The event witnessed an energetic participation of 60 student athletes of the said zone. The senior officials of the department felicitated the meritorious students with medals after the culmination of the activity.