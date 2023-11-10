First major CFV in 32 months kills BSF soldier along J&K’s IB

LG pays tributes to slain BSF man; ready to foil all possible infiltration bids, says Spl DG BSF

Jammu Tawi, Nov 9: In a major Ceasefire Violation in the 32 months of peace along the J&K's borders, a BSF man lost his life as guns roared on the International Border in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on Thursday.

The situation along the Jammu's IB is turning volatile as four incidents of ceasefire violations in the last two weeks triggered a fresh wave of panic in border areas. Officials said, a BSF man lost his life in the unprovoked ceasefire violation of the Pakistan army in Ramgarh sector of Samba's district.

The latest ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was finalised on February 24-25 in 2021 after which the situation was calm both on International Border and Line of Control. No incident of ceasefire violation was reported in the last 32 months.

However, the situation once again started to worsen on the International Border (IB) with four incidents of ceasefire violations taking place in the last two weeks with three incidents being reported in Jammu district and the fourth one in Samba district.

Official sources said that in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, ceasefire violation took place on IB in Ramgarh sector area of Jammu province with both small arms firing as well as mortar shelling took place.

Locals said that firing and shelling on IB was heard for hours in the entire area even several kilometres away from the border.

In the incident, official sources said, a BSF personnel got injured who was shifted to medical facility but he succumbed and that this is the first casualty witnessed on IB since 24-25 February 2021 when ceasefire agreement was finalised. The slain BSF man was identified as Head Constable Lalfam Kima.

Earlier, last week, a BSF personnel as well as an aged woman sustained injuries in ceasefire violation in Arnia sector area of Jammu while two BSF personnel had also received injuries prior to this in two separate incidents in the past 14 days.

The fresh skirmishes on the International Border have spread a new wave of unrest in border areas where people are fearing tough days ahead amid apprehension in the increase of ceasefire violation incidents.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) in an official statement said that Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked firing. “During intervening night of 8th and 9th of November 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops.” BSF said in its official statement issued in Jammu. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and other top brass attended the wreath laying ceremony held for BSF personnel who lost his life in this fresh incident of firing. BSF said that in a solemn wreath laying ceremony, LG Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Special DG BSF PV Ramasastry, IG BSF Jammu D.K Boora and all ranks of BSF Jammu paid homage to Head Constable Lalfam Kima.

BSF said that Head Constable Lalfam Kima sacrificed his life in the line of duty for the nation during unprovoked firing by Pakistan on IB in Jammu in the intervening night of 8th, 9th November.

In the meanwhile, Special Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), PV Ramasastry said that force is ready by all means to foil infiltration attempts on the border and is also giving befitting reply to Pakistan for its unprovoked firing.

In a statement issued here, BSF Special DG said that Pakistan is resorting to mischievous acts on the International Border and has carried out ceasefire violations like the one reported last night in which a BSF personnel attained martyrdom.

He further said that Border Security Force (BSF) is giving a befitting reply to this unprovoked firing and is strongly retaliating to it. BSF officer further said that force is all ready to foil any kind of infiltration attempt on IB and to protect the nation.