First Friday of Ramadan marks huge rush at Hazratbal, Jamia Masjid

Mubashir Aalam Wani

Srinagar, Mar 24 (KNO): The major shrines and Masjids in Srinagar witnessed huge rush of devotees during the congregational Friday prayers today while authorities claimed that 78,000 people offered prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta and Dargah Hazratbal shrine.

On the first Friday of Ramadan, the Muslims from different parts of the Valley reached Dargah Hazratbal shrine and Jamia Masjid here to attend the congregational prayers.

Darood-o-Azkar reverberated the shrines and Masjids across the Valley.

At Jamia Masjid Srinagar and Dargah Hazratbal shrine, the religious clerics highlighted the teachings of Islam and also the importance of the holy month Ramadan.

Notably, Waqf Board, Jammu & Kashmir has made special arrangements this year at Hazratbal shrine where the tents in large numbers have been erected for the devotees in the lawns so that they will not face any hardships during rains or hot weather conditions.

Outside the shrine, the local and non-local business establishments had installed the carts and were seen selling the Kashmir traditional food stuff.

Meanwhile, Srinagar police in a tweet informed that the congregational prayers concluded peacefully and said that 18,000 people offered Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Nowhatta while 50,000 people attended prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.

“Friday afternoon Prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramzan concluded peacefully in all the mosques of Srinagar. Below are pictures from Jamia Masjid, nowhatta & Hazratbal Dargah wherein around 18,000 & 50,000 devotees attended Friday prayers respectively,” Srinagar Police tweeted—(KNO)