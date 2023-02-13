First female cricketer from Kashmir sold to Delhi for Rs 20 lakh Jasia Akhtar from Shopian says she shifted to Punjab to pursue her goal

Jahangeer Ganaie

Shopian, Feb 13 A female cricketer from Kashmir is set to earn a place in Women’s Premier League as she has been sold out to one of the franchises.

Jasia Akhtar, a right handed cricketer from Braripora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian has been purchased by Delhi Capitals at Rs 20 lakh.

She told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that she was interested in cricket from her childhood but the journey was not easy.

“In order to purse my dream, I had to shift to Punjab for around 6-8 years and play domestic cricket where everyone was impressed with my performance,” she said.

She said that her performances have took her very close to Indian camp several times and WPL is the platform where she is expects to impress selectors with her performance to get the international berth.

“Last year I switched to Rajasthan and currently I am playing for them and have performed that I will likely to continue in WPL,” she said. “My parents who have already supported me are behind my success and I wish everyone had parents like me.

“I will try to perform well in coming WPL and my aim is to play for India,” she said.

“J&K has scanty sports infrastructure as compared to other states,” she said.

According to her, people here are not positive here but one needs to be consistent to follow ones dreams.

“My request to everyone will be to think 10 times before making any comment about anyone. Girls interested in cricket must continue their practice and they too can achieve their goals,” Jasia said.

Currently, she plays for Rajasthan and was the second highest run getter in the senior women’s T20 Trophy. A total of 409 players from 15 countries went under the hammer for WPL auction.

WPL is a T20 cricket league organised by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI had received 1525 registrations out of which 246 native players and 163 overseas players were included in the auction list.

She alongside Sarla Devi from Jammu are two players from J&K to figure in the list of 409 cricketers who were auctioned for five franchises today.