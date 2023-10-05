First batch of Agniveers from J&K join Indian Army

Srinagar, Oct 4: The first batch of Agniveers from Jammu and Kashmir valley joined the Indian Army on Wednesday.

Army said a passing out parade for the first batch of Agniveers was held at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiments (JAKLI) centre Srinagar on Tuesday.

The young Agniveers were recruited through Army Recruitment Office (ARO) Srinagar who attended the passing out parade in a grand ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by the parents of the Agniveers.

“Passing out Parade for #First batch of #Agniveers from #Kashmir to become part of Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regiments of #IndianArmy was held at JAKLI Regimental Centre, #Srinagar on 03 Oct 2023. The young Agniveers recruited through ARO #Srinagar passed out in a #grand ceremony which was also attended by their proud #Parents”, Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps said on X.