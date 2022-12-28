JAMMU, Dec 28: Fire broke out in civil secretariat in Jammu division on Wednesday afternoon, official said here.
Quoting an official that fire broke out in top floor in one of the blocks of the secretariat today.
He said fire tenders have reached to the spot to douse off the flames, while further details were being ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
Fire Breaks Out In Civil Secretariat Jammu
