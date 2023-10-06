FIR in fake domicile certificate issuance case in Kishtwar

Tawi, Oct 5: Police on Thursday have registered a case in fake Domicile Certificate issuance case and started the investigation in Kishtwar district.

Official spokesman said that action has been taken against the issuance of fake domicile certificates in the district.

“An FIR has been registered at the Dachhan Police Station under relevant sections,” he said, adding that FIR is against an illegal immigrant woman along with others involved in the conspiracy.

“Acting on tip off regarding the issuance of a domicile certificate to her a case was registered and investigation started,” he added.

