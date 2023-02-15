Finishing touch given to 33rd Police Public Mela

Jammu Tawi, Feb 14 : Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday chaired officers meeting to review the arrangements for the 33rd Police Public Mela, being held at Gulshan Ground on 19th of this month.

As per a statement issued, a police spokesman said that the meeting was attended by Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K, B. Srinivas, Spl DGs R.R Swain, A.K Choudhary, ADGPs SJM Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M.K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGPs Vikramjeet Singh and B S Tuti, DIGs Sarah Rizvi, Imtiaz Ismail, Shridhar Patil, Nisha Nathyal, AIGs of PHQ, SSP Jammu, SSP Crime Jammu, SSP PTWS, SSP Security, SSP PCR/APCR Jammu, SO to ADGP Armed J&K, all Jammu based JKAP/IRP Commandants, C/O SDRF 2nd Bn, DPT J&K, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu, IC Drug De-addiction Centre Jammu, Principal Police Public School Jammu, and other officers of PHQ/APHQ.

The DGP while speaking on the occasion said that due to COVID-19 the event is being organized in full scale after a gap of three years and directed the officers to ensure that the event is very well organized.

The DGP directed the officers to make all necessary security arrangements in and around the venue and ensure smooth conduct of the Mela. He emphasized upon the officers for making sufficient arrangements of traffic, vehicle parking, medical facility etc.

He directed the officers for making adequate arrangements for the public, saying that the event is highly popular and footfalls are likely to be very high.

AIG (Welfare) PHQ Dr. Abhishak Mahajan gave a detailed presentation regarding the Mela and informed the meeting that 7847 prizes are up for grabs in the Mela which include twenty one cars, seven scooties, seven Motor Cycles, seven LEDs, seven refrigerators etc.

Besides the draw lots, which is the main attraction of the Mela various events are being organized during the day which include Children painting competition and cultural items. A number of stalls would be set up by different wings/ units of J&K Police at the venue on the Mela day. Police Band, orchestra and local folk dance, singing, have also been planned for the Mela.