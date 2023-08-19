Films shooting gains momentum in Kashmir, 300 shot so far

Srinagar, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is again becoming a favourite destination for film shooting.

Sinha was talking to reporters after inaugurating the first day shoot of upcoming TV show ‘Pashmina' in Srinagar today.

He said the golden era of film shooting is returning to the valley after the J & K administration launched a new film policy.

The LG said nearly two years ago, the J & K administration launched a new film policy after consultations with all the stakeholders.

“After that policy was introduced J&K is once again emerging as a favourite film shooting destination. Till eighties, Hollywood and Bollywood films used to shoot films here and that time is now returning,” he said.

Sinha said over 300 movies and serials have been shot after the launch of new film policy two years ago. He said film tourism will be a major driver of growth and job creation for Jammu Kashmir. He said that revival of film tourism will help J&K's economy grow and provide youth livelihood opportunities.

Earlier, the Lt Governor extended his best wishes to Alchemy Films, Sony SAB TV, cast and the entire team for the new show.

Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, creators and producers of Alchemy Films Private Limited, cast and crew members of the show were present on the occasion.