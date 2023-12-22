FFRC warns of CBI probe if schools charge admission fee

Srinagar, Dec 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) has warned of CBI probe against those schools in case they charge admission fee.

In an order, FFRC Chairperson Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali asked schools not to charge admission fee in violation of statute.

The FFRC said the admission process for new academic session has either commenced or is about to commence in private schools of Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the complaints are pouring in that the private schools are charging admission fee in violation of statute. It is also alleged that the majority of schools are taking the money in cash and not providing receipt against the amount charged.

“The Section 20E (1) of Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002 amended from time to time provides that the private schools shall not charge any fee from the students or guardians, except tuition fee, annual fee, transport fee and voluntary special purpose fee such as the picnic, tour and excursions, etc. completely voluntary in nature or any other fee as may be approved by the Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools after following the procedure prescribed provided that private schools shall not charge in any manner, any other fee including admission fee or any amount, by whatever name called than the fee mentioned above, ” the FFRC observed.

The Chairperson instructed schools not to charge admission fee in violation of Statute.

“In case of a complaint is proved against a private school having charged admission fee, it will be deemed to have been charged from all students admitted and action in accordance with law will be taken against the school management, ” the order read.

“In case of denial by the school management has charged admission fee on the pretext of lack of receipt or otherwise, the matter will be referred to CBI for conducting enquiry in the matter. In case of adverse report from the investigation agency, action in accordance with law will be taken against the school which may include de-recognition/dis-affiliation, ” the order read.